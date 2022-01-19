PAID Network (PAID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $244,217.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $42.79 million and approximately $244,217.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.39 or 0.07442940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.10 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007658 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

