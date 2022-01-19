Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $502.37 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.56.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.