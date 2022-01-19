Pan African Resources’ (PAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £356.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.03. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.30 ($0.35).

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

