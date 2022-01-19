Pan African Resources’ (PAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £356.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.03. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.30 ($0.35).
About Pan African Resources
