Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Boeing by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

