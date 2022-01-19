Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 918.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,168 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $14,247,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $5,645,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

