Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.