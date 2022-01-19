Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.