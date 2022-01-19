Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

