Parkland (TSE:PKI) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.30.

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 394,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,783. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.78 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

