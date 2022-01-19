Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

