Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

