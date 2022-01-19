Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $458,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 138,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

