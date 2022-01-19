Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

