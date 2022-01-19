Particl (PART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,301.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Particl has a market cap of $19.77 million and $9,301.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003962 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.39 or 0.00710992 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,851,126 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

