Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $498.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.86.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

