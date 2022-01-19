PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 177,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PCTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 46,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

In other news, CEO David A. Neumann acquired 8,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PCTEL by 41.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PCTEL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 35.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.