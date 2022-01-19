Peercoin (PPC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,515.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $12,515.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,346,530 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

