Pendle Market Cap Reaches $33.98 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and approximately $522,720.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.65 or 0.07411748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,163.46 or 0.99916710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007540 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

