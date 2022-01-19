Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in December

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of ILPMF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
