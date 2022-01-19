Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €256.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($290.91) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($231.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €220.83 ($250.95).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €197.55 ($224.49) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a one year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €195.22.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.