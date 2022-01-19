Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Joanna Place Acquires 3,907 Shares

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15).

Shares of PSN traded up GBX 27 ($0.37) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,557 ($34.89). 1,555,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,362. Persimmon Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,761.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,791.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.48).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

