Peter G. Hetherington Acquires 150,000 Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) Stock

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) insider Peter G. Hetherington acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($155,546.46).
Shares of SGZ opened at GBX 80 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Scotgold Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £47.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.
About Scotgold Resources
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.