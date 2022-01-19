Peter G. Hetherington Acquires 150,000 Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) Stock

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) insider Peter G. Hetherington acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($155,546.46).

Shares of SGZ opened at GBX 80 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Scotgold Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £47.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.

About Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

