PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). PetIQ posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $591.69 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 28.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

