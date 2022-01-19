PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PetIQ by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.22 million, a P/E ratio of -43.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman purchased 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.