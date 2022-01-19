Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 116,995 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,995 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $702.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.