Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.72 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.82. The company has a market capitalization of $885.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.25.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

