Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

NYSE LYB opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

