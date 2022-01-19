Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $2.46 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Shares of CME opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

