Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $38.38 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $38,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 38.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

