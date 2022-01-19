Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 39,728 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $439.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

