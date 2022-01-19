Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.91. 10,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

