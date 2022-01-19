Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. Argus lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

