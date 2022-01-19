Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

