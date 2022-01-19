Piper Sandler Weighs in on Paylocity Holding Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Paylocity in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.65.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.