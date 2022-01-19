Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Pjsc Lukoil makes up 2.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY traded down $5.86 on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 154,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.24 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

