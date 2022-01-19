PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 25,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

