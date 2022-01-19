PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,240 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 152.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,657 shares of company stock worth $342,589,560. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.86 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

