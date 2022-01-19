PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Precigen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precigen alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGEN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.