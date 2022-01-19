PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

TRNO opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

