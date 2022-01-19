PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

