PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $548,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

