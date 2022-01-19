PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. FMR LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

