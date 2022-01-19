Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $665.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $669.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

