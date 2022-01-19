Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,147.50

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,147.50 ($15.66) and last traded at GBX 1,166.37 ($15.91), with a volume of 1159351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,594 ($21.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,319.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,406.11.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

