Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $472.32 and last traded at $472.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.83.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

