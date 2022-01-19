POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the quarter. POSCO comprises approximately 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

