PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

PPL opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

