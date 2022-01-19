Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.18. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 8,294 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

