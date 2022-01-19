Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.42

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.42 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.99). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($2.01), with a volume of 3,101,740 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.24) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.37).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.