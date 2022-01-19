Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $1,349.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,274,192 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

